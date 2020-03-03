PORTLAND, Maine — On Tuesday there were reports that the Republicans’ efforts to gather signatures outside polls to allow a referendum on the Maine ballot, that would overturn provisions of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), were stunted by the City of Portland.

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas accused the city of blocking efforts to gather signatures to challenge current Ranked Choice Voting laws. Kouzounas was granted a temporary restraining order, essentially forcing the city to allow the signature gathering.

“I’m just a little upset about it because it’s free speech,” Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas told NEWS CENTER Maine, “we have a right to go ahead and get petition signatures. This is not the way the biggest city of Portland should be reacting to signature gathering.”

In Portland, “Question A” seeks to expand RCV; if it passes RCV would be used not just for the mayoral race but for city council and school board races as well.

The city released the following statement:

The Clerk's decision, after consulting with the Secretary of State's Office, was based on the need to protect the rights of both sides in this situation -- that of the voter's ability to vote without undue influence and the GOP's ability to gather signatures for its petition. This area of the law (21-A M.R.S. Sec 682(2)) is somewhat undeveloped and therefore the City appreciates the Court's guidance in its order on the Plaintiffs' ex parte Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order. As soon as receiving the direction from the Court, the Clerk promptly made space available (in addition to the outside area already provided) to accommodate the Plaintiffs' signature gathering process.

As it currently stands, ranked-choice voting will be used both in Maine's 2020 U.S. Senate race and in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"It has become abundantly clear that the people of Maine must take the power of elections back into their own hands and restore faith and constitutionality into our electoral system," Maine GOP Chair, Demi Kouzounas, said in a statement earlier this month.

At least 30 percent of Portland voters who cast ballots in the last gubernatorial election would need to vote in favor of the measure to expand RCV for it to pass. That would be nearly 10,000 voters.

