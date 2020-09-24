Maine GOP intends to take RCV repeal effort to the US Supreme Court, if necessary

The Maine GOP says they're pursuing a stay on the ranked-choice voting decision with the intent to take the case to the US Supreme Court if necessary

PORTLAND, Maine — Earlier this week, the Maine Supreme Court issued its ruling on the ranked-choice voting repeal efforts, ruling in favor of the Secretary of State's appeal. The decision cleared the way for ranked-choice voting (RCV) to be used in the 2020 presidential election, making Maine the first state in U.S. history to use the process in a presidential race.

But the Republican-backed effort to repeal Maine's state law on RCV will continue, Maine Republican Party (GOP) Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas said Thursday.

Kouzounas says the Maine GOP is pursuing a stay with the Judicial Supreme Court, "with the intent of taking our case, and the rights of tens of thousands of Mainers, to the [U.S.] Supreme Court, if necessary, as soon as possible."

With RCV, voters rank candidates in order of preference, and no winner is declared until one candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote. The law to implement RCV in Maine in 2016.