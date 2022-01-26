Maine eyes staffing increase in busy family court system

Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, said the proposal would include increasing the number of family law magistrates from 8 to 24.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers in Maine are considering a proposal to increase staffing in the state’s family court system to try to cope with a heavy caseload.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Joe Baldacci of Bangor would increase the number of family law magistrates from eight to 24 by Aug. 1, 2024.

It would also increase other staff in the court system. Baldacci said residents of the state face an inability to get a timely hearing in family court.