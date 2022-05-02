Maine officials, groups react to report that SCOTUS may overturn Roe v. Wade

Many Maine political groups and elected officials have reacted to the report, including Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

PORTLAND, Maine — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

A decision to overrule Roe v. Wade would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

In the high court’s first public comment since the draft was published late Tuesday, Roberts said, “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Many Maine political groups and elected officials have reacted to the report, including Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who voted to confirm conservative justices Neil Gorsuch (2017) and Brett Kavanaugh (2018) to the high court. Both were nominated by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Collins mentioned Gorsuch and Kavanaugh in her statement Tuesday.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," Collins said. "Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King, who voted against the confirmations of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, said a potential ruling that ends abortion protections "would be appalling."

"The decision being considered in this preliminary draft would eliminate a longstanding fundamental right supported by 64 percent of Maine people and 70 percent of Americans in one fell swoop," King said in a statement Tuesday. "The result: millions of women would be robbed of the right to make vital, lifesaving healthcare decisions with the support of medical professionals."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said she is prepared to fight for women's reproductive rights, regardless of who or what may be threatening those rights.

“Well, I want to be very clear. Unlike an apparent majority of the Supreme Court, I do not consider the rights of women to be dispensable," Mills said in a statement Monday night. "And I pledge that as long as I am governor, I will fight with everything I have to protect reproductive rights and to preserve access to reproductive health care in the face of every and any threat to it, whether from politicians in Augusta or Supreme Court Justices in Washington.”

Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who is challenging Mills in the 2023 gubernatorial race, also issued a statement Tuesday in response to the report.

“As the child of a severely dysfunctional family, with domestic abuse that left me homeless, I know my mother faced difficult decisions, and I am glad she chose life," LePage said in his statement.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree wrote on Twitter that the Politico report, if true, is "devastating."

"The government shouldn't be able to tell anyone what to do with their own bodies," she added in a statement issued Tuesday.

“I share the feelings of outrage, fear, and utter shock that millions of women across the country are experiencing right now," Pingree said. "If this draft Supreme Court opinion is genuine and Roe v. Wade is overturned, a deeply partisan court will be undoing nearly 50 years of an established right to body autonomy."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

When it comes to abortion, Maine law states: "It is the public policy of the State that the State not restrict a woman's exercise of her private decision to terminate a pregnancy before viability except as provided in section 1597‑A. After viability an abortion may be performed only when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother."

In 2019, Maine expanded abortion providers to include nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and certified nurse-midwives, allowing those groups to provide abortion medication and perform in-clinic abortions, which typically involve suction.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England held a press conference in Portland on Tuesday morning, with a demonstration planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the nonprofit's senior vice president of public affairs, Nicole Clegg.

"Elections matter. Who's in the Blaine House matters. Who's in the House and Senate matters," Clegg said Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the court not overturn Roe. While emphasizing that he couldn’t speak to the authenticity of the draft, Biden said his administration is preparing for all eventualities for when the court ultimate rules and that a decision overturning Roe would raise the stakes for voters in November’s heated midterm elections.

“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report late Monday represented an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

