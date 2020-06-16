Maine Dems to host U.S. Senate primary forum

On Monday, June 22, the three Democratic candidates looking to unseat Sen. Susan Collins will participate in a forum.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's U.S. Senate primary will be held on July 14, and as the election quickly approaches, candidate forums are ramping up.

The Maine Democratic Party (Maine Dems) announced Tuesday it would be hosting a candidate forum with the three Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate who are looking to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Candidates Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport, progressive activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, and defense attorney Bre Kidman of Saco will participate in the forum set for Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m. The forum will be moderated by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adam Cote.

The candidates have only appeared together on stage once before at a forum hosted by the Maine Teen Advocacy Coalition in November. NEWS CENTER Maine hosted a Voice of the Voter forum last week with the Democratic candidates, and Gideon declined to participate.

The Maine Dems say the forum will provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates ahead of the primary.

"Every path to retaking the United States Senate runs through Maine, and one of these outstanding candidates is going to defeat Susan Collins this November,” Maine Dems said, "...we look forward to hearing from all of our candidates about their vision for Maine’s future.”

The forum will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Sara Gideon, Betsy Sweet, and Bre Kidman did not immediately respond for comment.