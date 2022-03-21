Maine congressional delegation visits Europe, Ukraine border

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, as well as Rep. Chellie Pingree traveled to Europe to assess the humanitarian and military situation near Ukraine.

MAINE, USA — Multiple members of Maine's congressional delegation visited Europe over the weekend, including near the border of Poland and Ukraine.

"It's hard enough to watch on TV, but it's really challenging here," Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said. "I'm on a bipartisan trip. We're all united about the importance of protecting this democracy, about the importance this has to all of us as democratic nations, and the important role that the United States has to play."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, also traveled to Germany and Poland over the weekend. The senators said they were able to meet with humanitarian and military leaders to better understand the U.S. and NATO response in the region and see the impact the war is having firsthand.

Following the visit, King and Collins, as well as Pingree, said they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed war crimes since launching the invasion of Ukraine.

"To me, his invasion of a free and sovereign and democratic country, without provocation, his targeting of civilians his cutting off humanitarian routes out of the country, all qualify as war crimes," Collins said.

Maine's congressional leaders agree now that the United States needs to show continued support to the region, both militarily and with humanitarian efforts.

"We don't have time to waste a couple of weeks in bureaucracy. We want to be sure that it's getting there and getting to the front lines so the Ukrainians can continue this incredible fight," King said.

Collins also wants to see the United States deliver the Polish MiG-29 fighter jets.

"The Ukrainians need more anti-aircraft missiles, and they need these MiG jets in order to counter this Russian bombardment," Collins said.

The leaders, however, are still apprehensive about establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has requested.

"Do we want NATO or American pilots shooting down Russian pilots in potentially Russian air space. We're trying to keep this war contained, and the Ukrainians are doing a good job. And we just have to continue to supply them with the tools they need," King said.

The members of congress are also calling for increased humanitarian aid for the region, including the United States taking in more refugees, as more than 3.4 million have fled violence in the country.

"I think at this point we have to be as supportive as we can to Poland and the other NATO countries that are accepting Ukrainians to support them. But I think at some point, we have to open up our quotas in the United States," Pingree said.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, did not visit Europe over the weekend. He tested positive for COVID early last week.