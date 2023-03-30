Maine congressional delegation reacts to Trump indictment

Members of Maine's congressional delegation spoke out after former President Donald Trump's indictment was announced Thursday.

Representatives of Maine's congressional delegation spoke out after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge, and this jolts his bid to retake the White House next year.

The charges remained under seal late Thursday, but the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

A statement from the former president, in part, said, "Our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden."

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, released the following statement:

"An indictment by a grand jury is the very beginning of the criminal justice process and does not determine guilt or innocence. Under our system, the next steps place a heavy burden on the prosecution—to prove the charges (whatever they may be) beyond a reasonable doubt. The former president, like any other citizen, then has every right to present his defense on the law and the facts. While this case is unusual, the principle underlying it is not — in our country, no one is above the law.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, released the following statement:

"I believe it is important for the legal process to play out fairly and expeditiously, in New York or anywhere else. Like any other American, President Trump is entitled to due process of law. I strongly condemn statements by President Trump himself and other elected Republican officials attacking the rule of law and once again seeking to incite political violence. Their provocations demonstrate precisely why this indictment is so important."

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, released the following statement:

“No one is above the law. Our legal system is built upon the principle of innocence until proven guilty, and we should let the process play out without bias or political interference.”

As of 9 p.m., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had not provided a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on the indictment. This article will be updated.

