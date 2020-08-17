Maine congressional delegation demands action, union leaders call for resignation of postmaster general

Calls for change come as Maine was among at least 46 states that received a notice from the USPS warning that mail-in ballots may not arrive to be counted in time.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — All four members of Maine's congressional delegation have voiced concerns over the changes to the United States Postal Service that have prompted concerns and delays nationwide.

Maine was among at least 46 states that received a notice from the USPS last week warning that mail-in voting ballots may not arrive in time to be counted come the November election.

"We need the immediate resignation or removal of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General," Scott Adams, president of the American Postal Worker Union Local 458 in Scarborough said.

Longtime Trump supporter and newly-appointed postmaster general, DeJoy, implemented cost-cutting initiatives nationwide.

Adams said due to those changes, the Scarborough plant that services most all of the southern part of the state is now down to two processing machines.

The union revealed in a press release last week that thousands of pieces of mail were significantly delayed due to new protocols in place.

Adams said Monday that the significant delay issues appear to be resolved for now, but Washington still needs to take action.

"The postal service isn't partisan. We serve all customers," he said.

House Democrats plan to head back to Washington by the end of the week to vote on a bill to provide $25 billion in relief funding. That is expected to be followed by a hearing with DeJoy as early as Monday.

"It's just shocking," Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) said. "Who would ever mess with the workings of the United States Post Office?"

Pingree said her office has fielded hundreds of calls from concerned citizens across the state.

"The Trump Administration has not been a fan of the postal service for a very long time," Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said.

Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday she and the president have 'differing' views on the postal service and mail-in voting.

Pres. Trump has been outspoken about his disdain for mail-in voting, arguing it is 'cheating' despite the fact he himself has chosen to vote by mail.

"The President should not discourage anyone from casting a vote for fear it may not be able to get there in time," Collins said. "But that is why we need to be able to provide the funding to the postal service and put a stop to these service cutbacks.

.@SenatorCollins says @realDonaldTrump 'should not discourage anyone from casting a vote for fear it may not be able to get there in time.' More on that, her push for funding and the letter she sent to the #PostmasterGeneral TONIGHT ON #NEWSCENTERmaine. pic.twitter.com/DzNUE4WXYb — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 17, 2020

Sen. Collins cosponsored a bipartisan Senate bill to provide relief funding to the USPS and penned a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy last week urging him to act.

"Two words: Mitch McConnell," Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said as he blamed Republican leadership for failing to get back to Washington.

"The administration is running the post office. They're the ones that are making the decisions about no overtime and removing machines and they're the ones that outta be fixing it. It's inexcusable to be sabotaging the postal service in the middle of a pandemic and the middle of an election season," he said.

Both King and Collins said they believe senators need to get back to work to resolve this issue and pass a stimulus package.

"I have a positive outlook, but we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks," Adams said.

Several states have banded together to consider taking legal action against the Trump Administration.