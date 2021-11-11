Maine child agency watchdog: Little has improved despite scrutiny

In spite of ongoing scrutiny, officials say little has changed to address "deep-seated problems" in the state's children's agency.

MAINE, Maine — [Editor's note: This video originally aired on Oct. 26.]

The head of a watchdog office within the state’s children’s agency said that despite ongoing scrutiny, little has changed to address what she told lawmakers were deep-seated problems.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine’s child welfare ombudsman Christine Alberi testified before lawmakers on Wednesday. She said her staff reviewed 84 cases this year and found “substantial issues” in half of them.

She said there have been no improvements in issues with the state’s Office of Child and Family Services.

The agency's director told lawmakers it was committed to transparency as it makes changes.

The deaths of five children in the state in June prompted renewed scrutiny of the agency.