Maine candidates pick up presidential support

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Sara Gideon, and President Donald Trump endorsed Dale Crafts.

MAINE, USA — It’s endorsement season.

With the general election mounting, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Sara Gideon and Maine 2nd Congressional District Republican candidate Dale Crafts gained big some big support.

Gideon, who is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Susan Collins for one of Maine’s Senate seats, was endorsed on Monday by former President Barack Obama. She’s already gotten an endorsement from former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden.

In a Tweet on Monday, Obama endorsed a slew of party hopefuls in what he calls a “first wave” of endorsements.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama wrote. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top. They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

Among the dozens of Democrats vying for U.S. House and Senate seats from all across the country, Obama names Gideon—the only candidate listed for Maine.

I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. If you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person. https://t.co/PSm3Rf3wkF pic.twitter.com/7RXrJriBz8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 3, 2020

In a Tweet, Gideon said she’s “honored” to get the endorsement from Obama. “There is so much at stake in this election, and it’s going to take all of us working together to defeat Senator Collins in Maine and flip the Senate.”

I'm honored to receive an endorsement today from @BarackObama. There is so much at stake in this election, and it’s going to take all of us working together to defeat Senator Collins in Maine and flip the Senate.



Join our team: https://t.co/COv597duW3 pic.twitter.com/aThv3Pm81R — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) August 3, 2020

In July, Gideon was endorsed by Biden, who said, "We can't just go back to the way things were. We need to make progress on health care, the climate crisis, criminal justice reform, our courts, and so much more. And to do that, I need Sara Gideon in the U.S. Senate."

Crafts also picked up the endorsement from a president. On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the Republican candidate.

“Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) will be a tremendous Congressman for Maine! An experienced businessman, Dale knows how to Create Jobs. He loves our Vets and Military, and he will always defend your Second Amendment. Dale has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump. I am honored to have your support. Together, we WE WILL WIN ME-02, restore the economy, protect our freedoms and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. https://t.co/uhZWeTdP26 — Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) August 2, 2020

Crafts has been an avid Trump supporter throughout his campaign.

“As a businessman for over 40 years, I am ready to partner with the President to restore our economy, protect our freedoms and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Crafts said in a statement following the endorsement. Crafts has also been endorsed by former Maine Gov. Paul LePage.