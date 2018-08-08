PORTLAND ( NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine is at a near record low for unemployment. In fact, experts say we are basically at full employment…meaning just about anyone who wants a job has one.

However, the Maine Department of Labor is forecasting very little overall job growth over the next eight years. A new study says there will be job growth in some careers during that time, but that will be offset by job reductions in other areas. The net result, the Labor Department says, is that the total number of jobs will grow by just 94 jobs during that time. Several experts called this “stagnant job growth”.

The study cites Maine’s aging population and lack of young people as important factors limiting job growth. And it says the key to changing the trend is a significant increase of “in-migration” by people moving to Maine to find jobs. It notes that Maine continues to see more deaths than births each year, and that attracting more people to work and live in Maine is essential to maintain or even grow the number of jobs.

These issues will be major factors in the campaign for Governor. With that in mind, NEWS CENTER Maine asked the four candidates to comment. Here is what they provided:

TERRY HAYES, INDEPENDENT

"Maine needs a focused, data-driven, long-range strategic plan for economic development. Prosperity will not happen by accident. Our state must become a reliable partner in pursuit of economic development opportunities for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and their employees. If we had a strategic economic development plan already in place, we would not be in this current situation.

"As Governor, I will work with Republicans and Democrats in support of a comprehensive economic development strategy to grow our economy, create jobs, and make Maine the best place to work in the country. The path is lit for us. We just have to decide to walk it."

ALAN CARON, INDEPENDENT

"This sobering report is a wake-up call. We need new ideas for how to grow the Maine economy. After 50 years of trying old ideas from both parties, we're now seeing the result. We're in a downward spiral. We can only pull out of it with an economic plan that is forward-looking and bold. We have to grow tomorrow's economy rather than try to resuscitate yesterday's economy. We need leadership that is both visionary and pragmatic and can pull together the best of Maine - from both parties - to get us moving again.

"We will not get new results by doing the same things we've been doing for decades while bouncing back and forth between the two parties. We need real change and independent thinking to grow a 21st-century economy in Maine."

JANET MILLS, DEMOCRAT

"Maine is at a crossroads, and this report is a warning that underscores the desperate and urgent need for the next governor to move our state in a new direction if we are going to see serious and lasting economic growth. We simply cannot afford to continue to do the same thing and expect different and better results. As governor, I intend to bring about that change. I will work to rein in the growing costs of health care, train and educate more skilled workers, lower the burden of student debt, and bring broadband internet to every part of the state. Maine needs a new direction, and that’s what I will deliver come January."

SHAWN MOODY, REPUBLICAN

"With a record low unemployment rate, below both the national average and New England average, and record high private sector employment here in Maine, our economy is very strong. However, we must keep growing. As the only candidate with over 40 years of executive experience, I know what it takes to attract skilled young people to Maine to grow our economy. We must continue to reduce red tape, create a stable regulatory environment, lower healthcare costs, and reduce taxes to make Maine competitive. For years, I have said there is no greater opportunity for upward career mobility for young people in Maine. I will work to encourage our young Maine people who left for other opportunities to come home, to come back to Maine. With record low unemployment this is a great time to recruit our own young people to return home and bring their talents and skills."

