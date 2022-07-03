Maine businesses urge lawmakers to sustain gas tax

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine Municipal Association wrote in a press release the tax is critical to repairing Maine roads.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Better Transportation Association, Associated General Contractors Maine, Maine State Chamber of Commerce, and the Maine Municipal Association published a joint news release on Tuesday urging state lawmakers to vote against a bill to suspend Maine's gas tax through the end of 2022.

"This proposal means well, but it won't work," Maria Fuentes, executive director of Maine Better Transportation Association, said in the release. "User fees such as those paid at the pump fund the lion's share of fixing our roads, and we know Maine voters support transportation whenever it is on the ballot. We count on these revenues to match critical federal funds."

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the fuel tax brings in about $230 million a year. Seventy-seven percent of that goes to the DOT to plow roads and repair bridges. The State Highway Fund could lose $173 million if the tax is suspended.

Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, proposed using part of the state's budget surplus on DOT needs instead of giving taxpayers $750 checks.

"In a rural state, there is no question we are entirely dependent on our roads and bridges. And we appreciate the intent of this proposal, which acknowledges that citizens, businesses, and communities are being hit with much higher costs due to fuel prices and to inflation," Dana Connors, president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.