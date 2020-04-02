MAINE, USA — Come March 2020, Maine voters will have the chance to overturn the bill removing religious and philosophical exemptions (LD 798) from the state’s school vaccination law in Question 1's veto referendum.

In May 2019, the Maine Senate voted to eliminate religious and philosophical exemptions from vaccination requirements for students to attend public schools and colleges and for employees of healthcare facilities in the state.

In July 2019, Governor Janet Mills signed the bill (LD 798) into law removing all non-medical exemptions to vaccination from the books.

With Mills' signature, Maine became the fourth state in the nation to rule out religious or philosophical exemptions to immunization.

The law isn't scheduled to go fully into effect until September 1, 2021.

Maine's CDC reported in April that immunization rates among school-age children was on the decline across the state for most diseases, and was already below the level required for "herd immunity," the threshold at which enough individuals in a population are immune that disease transmission is unlikely, even among the unvaccinated.

Those in opposition to the bill said ending the religious exemption, as well as a philosophical exemption, would drive families away from Maine, while doing little to improve public health or protect children from preventable diseases.

“We are pushing religious people out of our great state,” Sen. Lisa Keim, (R) Oxford, told our media partners at the Portland Press Herald. “And we will also be closing the door on religious people who may consider making Maine their home. We are fooling ourselves if we don’t believe an exodus would come about."

Come March, a "yes" vote would be a vote to repeal LD 798, reinstating religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions in the state. A "no" vote would be a vote to uphold it.

A veto referendum is a type of citizen-initiated ballot measure that asks voters whether to uphold or repeal a law passed by the state legislature, a city council, a county board of supervisors, or some other legislative body, according to www.ballotpedia.org.

