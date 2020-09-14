Maine AG Frey: The future of American law enforcement depends on electing Joe Biden

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and several other Maine law enforcement officials announced their support for Joe Biden on Monday

MAINE, USA — On Monday several law enforcement officials, including Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“Now more than ever, Maine’s law enforcement community needs a President with values that clearly reflect our strong commitment to justice,” Frey said in a release.

Frey, who was unanimously appointed in 2018 to succeed Janet Mills, goes on to say President Donald Trump "has repeatedly abused his wealth and power to circumvent the rule of law, trample on the Constitution, and degrade the integrity of the executive office for his own political and financial gain."

In addition to Frey, Maine law enforcement officials who announced their support of the Biden-Harris ticket on Monday include:

Sagadahoc Sheriff Joe Merry

District Attorney Meaghan Maloney (Kennebec and Somerset)

District Attorney Andrew Robinson (Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford)

Former Oxford County Sheriff Jim Theriault

"There is no question about it—our democracy is in crisis," Frey said. "We must elect a leader in Joe Biden who will fight relentlessly in the pursuit of justice and finally restore law and order to the highest office in the country—because the future of American law enforcement depends on it.”

Last week, Trump, who has been touting "law and order" amid protests this summer, was endorsed by the country's largest police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.

I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION! Operation LeGend has led to the arrest of over 1,000 criminals, including 90 killers, all while Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities. I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, last week Biden gained the endorsement of more than 190 law enforcement officials.

In August, in a nod to women's suffrage for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Maine's former Attorney General and now-Governor Janet Mills endorsed Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris alongside a group of 28 current and former attorneys generals from 24 states and territories.

In response to the endorsements on Monday, Biden for President Maine Senior Advisor Spencer Thibodeau said, “For four years, we've seen Donald Trump ignore the rule of law and seed chaos within our communities instead of fighting for the people he was elected to serve."

"Mainers deserve an honest, reliable, and steady leader who works to uphold the rule of law for the sake of American democracy, not tear it down for his own political gain," Thibodeau continued. "Maine voters will elect Joe Biden in November because they know he will restore civility, honor, and respect to the oval office and restore unity to our communities."