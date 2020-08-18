Maggie Rogers performs from Scarborough during first night of DNC

In a prerecorded clip, Sara Gideon introduced a performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon took the stage Monday night at the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to share her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but also to introduce a performance by a singer-songwriter with ties to Maine.

Gideon introduced Grammy-nominated Maggie Rogers, who was born on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as one of her "favorite artists." According to The New Yorker, Rogers attended boarding school and many years at an unelectrified summer camp in Maine when she was young.

"She is reminding all of us to keep fighting through with her song that she's performing 'Back In My Body'," Gideon said in the introduction.

This all comes as Maine is in the national spotlight because of the crucial U.S. Senate race with Senator Susan Collins. Gideon was the candidate with all the Democratic establishment and allied groups backing her, and a tremendous amount of money donated from in and out of state.

So glad I was able to join @MaggieRogers in Scarborough and introduce her at the @DemConvention tonight! Together, we will elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, #FlipTheSenate, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot. https://t.co/0vpC9WaDLP — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) August 18, 2020

Watch the full introduction and performance below:

After Rogers' performance aired, Twitter erupted with fans sharing their excitement, and Rogers endorsed Gideon for U.S. Senate.

I'm so grateful to have your support, @MaggieRogers! Thank you for using your voice and your platform to fight for change. https://t.co/6aIgngMZlp — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) August 18, 2020

To add to Rogers' big night, former President Barack Obama released his 2020 Summer Playlist Monday, which features Rogers' "Love You For A Long Time."