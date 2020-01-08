‘MAGA’ boat parade underway on Sebago Lake

Dozens of boats filled with Trump supporters are holding a meet-up on Sebago Lake Saturday.

SEBAGO, Maine — Some Donald Trump supporters in Maine are holding a boat parade on Sebago Lake Saturday afternoon, decked out with American flags, and ‘Keep America Great!’ campaign signs. Chants of “Four more years!” and boat horns echoed across the lake.

From the looks of videos posted on Facebook of the parade, dozens of boats and supporters showed socially distanced throughout the lake, including former Republican candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District and avid Trump supporter Adrienne Bennett.

In a video message to her followers, Bennett said the “parade” is meant to show their support for the President and urged other supporters to come join them on the water. For those unable to join, Bennett is live streaming the event.

Bennett said she was invited by fellow supporters. They say they are hoping to get the rallies in Augusta started up again soon to “put some presser on Janet Mills.”

“No more masks,” the supporters chimed in, with Bennett agreeing.