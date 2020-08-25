Madeleine Albright, Gov. Mills to host ‘Women for Biden’ virtual event on Wednesday

State Sen. Cathy Breen, State Rep. Rachel Talbott Ross, State Rep. Tina Riley, and other grassroots leaders from across the state will join Albright and Mills.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In an event that will coincide with the third night of the Republican National Convention, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Governor Janet Mills will host a virtual “Women for Biden” on Wednesday night.

The Biden Harris campaign says the virtual event will focus on Joe Biden’s plan to fight for and support women, “by protecting and expanding access to health care and child care, and providing support to women-owned businesses after four years of Donald Trump’s failed leadership for women and families.”

Albright and Mills both have a series of “firsts” for women under their belts. Albright served as the first female U.S. Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

.@kamalaharris is a proven fighter for justice, an outspoken defender of democracy, and the embodiment of the American dream. She is the perfect partner for @JoeBiden as he works to make that dream accessible to all. I’m all in for #BidenHarris2020 #MadamVicePresident — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 11, 2020

Mills, who was recently named as one of Maine’s “Women of the Century” by USA Today, was Maine’s first female attorney general and first female governor.

“We have gained important ground in the last 100 years, but we all know women, especially women of color, are still underrepresented and still disadvantaged because of sex," Mills said on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment last week. "The suffrage movement’s victories were hard won, but the work is not done. As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, let us all honor those who fought for our right to vote by recommitting ourselves to the long road towards equal rights for all.”

The event will officially kick off Maine’s "Women for Biden" campaign. State Senator Cathy Breen, State Representative Rachel Talbott Ross, State Representative Tina Riley, and other grassroots leaders from across the state will join Albright and Mills Wednesday for the event.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine’s partners at the Portland Press Herald Mills said in the midst of the public health crisis, “Maine people need a leader who will fight for them and their families as they navigate these difficult times.”

“After nearly four years of attacks on women’s rights, health care, and human dignity, Maine is ready to elect new leaders who will lift up and respect women and who will create a better future for Maine communities and families. Those leaders are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Mills said.