Live updates: Trump and Biden town halls

Find live feeds and updates to both town halls here.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding separate town halls Thursday night after Trump pulled out of the night's scheduled presidential debate last week.

Trump's event, held in Miami, will air on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. ABC is airing Biden's event, hosted by George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. Both segments are town hall-style, meaning the candidates will take questions directly from voters.

Trump backed out of the second presidential debate scheduled for Thursday after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually because of his recent Covid-19 diagnosis. The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 22.

Trump begins town hall with questions about his COVID diagnosis

Savannah Guthrie kicked off Trump's event by asking about his Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment in Miami, Florida. She also asked whether or not he got tested before the first presidential debate.

Trump said he was unsure whether or not he got tested for the coronavirus the day of the presidential debate, as was required by the debate commission. “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t,” Trump said, adding that he gets “tested all the time.”

Trump said that he “didn’t feel good” or “strong” when he had the virus but he again refused to say whether or not he had pneumonia. His doctors have not answered questions about whether or not his lung scans showed signs of pneumonia.

“They said the lungs are perhaps a little bit different, a little bit infected,” Trump responded.

Biden town hall kicks off with first focus on Covid-19

The ABC town hall with Biden has kicked-off in Pennsylvania. The second presidential debate was supposed to take place tonight, but since President Trump contracted Covid-19, the debate commission moved to a virtual debate, in which Trump refused to participate.

The first question was on Covid-19, with a voter asking how a Biden he would handle the pandemic compared to Trump, who has been criticized for his administration’s response.

Biden excoriated Trump for how he has communicated to the American people and a national, coordinated public health response and a nationwide standard to slow the spread.