LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston's newest city officials officially took office on Monday. In a jam packed Gendron Franco Center, the city's new mayor, city councilors, and school committee members to their oath of office.

Lewiston also welcomed its first Somali-American city councilor, Safiya Khalid. The 23-year-old also became the youngest to hold the position in the city.

"As a Somali-American, as a Muslim, as a black woman, all the identities that I carry, it means that anything is possible," Khalid said. "That you can do anything that you want, and for me, it's not about how historic this election is, but with the challenges and issues that the people of Lewiston are facing."

RELATED: New 'Mainer' magazine 'shames' Facebook into policing local white nationalist group

RELATED: First Somali-American elected to Lewiston City Council

The other Lewiston city councilors sworn in Monday were Zachary Pettengill, Alicia Rea, Michel Lajoie, Luke Jensen, Kerryl Lee Clement, and Stephanie Gelinas.

Lewiston also welcomed its new mayor. Mark Cayer took the oath of office on Monday. It comes after a year of turmoil in the city's mayoral seat.

In March, former mayor Shane Bouchard resigned amid scandal surrounding racist text messages. It was also alleged he violated election laws, however, those claims were found no have credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

RELATED: Former Lewiston mayor cleared of wrongdoing, violations

Bouchard was replaced by former city council president Kristen Cloutier. On Thursday, Mark Cayer who served on the city council and school committee member was sworn in as mayor.

"I'm really excited about some of the change that's been happening here. We truly have some developers that have been looking at Lewiston," Cayer said. "Some of our mills have been bought and they're truly looking at bringing some diverse businesses to this area."

Lewiston's school committee was also sworn in at Monday's ceremony. The members of the school committee are now Megan Parks, Bruce Damon, Monique Roy, Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Tanya Marie Whitlow, Lynnea C. R. Hawkins, Ronald Potvin, and Ryan Donovan.

Lewiston's newly elected officials will hold their city council meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, January, 7 at 7 p.m.