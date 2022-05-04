Lewiston looks at moratorium on homeless shelters

The Lewiston City Council will vote on whether to advance this to a public forum.

LEWISTON, Maine — The moratorium will allow city leaders to review the current regulations regarding shelters to try to figure out where the best places within the city to place shelters are.

Councilors and community members who are opposed say this isn't needed, and it could affect existing shelters. While those in favor say all the moratorium does is pause any ongoing plans regarding homeless shelters.

"I really don't believe we need a moratorium. This doesn't do anything to solve the homelessness challenge in Lewiston, and it could really harm existing shelters and their operations," Mayor Carl Sheline said.

"I just ask for time. The money is not going anyplace. It's still there that we can review this and move forward in a collaborative way," city councilor Rick LaChapelle said.

If the moratorium doesn't pass on Tuesday night, there will be a formal public forum for members of the community to share their thoughts on moving forward with a moratorium.