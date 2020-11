The council approved a temporary homeless shelter that will provide a safe and warm place for 28 adults to sleep during the winter.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve a project that would open a temporary homeless shelter at a local hotel.

The 24-hour shelter will provide 28 homeless adults with a place to sleep during the winter months and access to bathrooms, showers, and food from November 15 through April 30, 2021 (as funding allows).