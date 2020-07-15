'Let's debate tonight!': Collins responds to Gideon's call for debates

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon called on Sen. Susan Collins to join her in five in-person debates ahead of the November General Election.

MAINE, Maine — The matchup for Maine's U.S. Senate race was decided on Tuesday night as Democrat Sara Gideon defeated her two opponents in the State Primary. She'll face Republican incumbent Susan Collins on the November General Election Ballot.

Following her deciding 70% victory over opponents Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, the Gideon campaign didn't waste any time on Wednesday making plans ahead of the November election. Gideon called on Collins to join her in five in-person debates beginning in August.

"Senator Collins continues to avoid tough questions about her record of support for Donald Trump and special interests,” Maeve Coyle, Sara Gideon for Maine communications director, said. "[...] Mainers deserve the opportunity to see for themselves what better leadership for Maine looks like, and Sara looks forward to participating in five debates in the general election.”

While on a visit to Moody's Collision Center and Jøtul North America in Gorham to tour the facilities and speak with employees on Wednesday, Collins responded to Gideon's call for debates, saying "Let's debate tonight!" She also said she wants at least 16 debates, one in each Maine county.

While Tuesday night's results solidified the November race, Gideon and Collins have been dueling for months—whether it be in campaign finances, political attack ads, or endorsements.

The most recent reports filed with the Federal Elections Committee (FEC) show Gideon's campaign raised more than $8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to about $3 million raised by Collins.