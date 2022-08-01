LePage speaks at rally in Orrington

Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a 'Unity Rally' in Orrington Saturday morning to encourage Mainers to vote on Nov. 8.

ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels.

"I will ask everybody here to find five people that don't generally vote and get 'em to the polls," LePage said.

The event kicked off with a "patriotic road rally" which started at Dysart's in Hermon and traveled through Bangor and Brewer before ending at Calvary Chapel.

There was also a non-perishable food drive held at the church.

LePage focused on a number of issues during his speech, including what he would do to fight inflation. He said he would not have distributed $850 checks to Mainers.

"I'd have taken $250 million dollars, given it to oil dealers and say you only charge people $2.50 a gallon and let the state pick up the balance," LePage said.

LePage continued to address how he'd reduce inflation impacts. He said Maine doesn't have a tax problem, it has a spending problem, and his plan is to cut out the state income tax over time.

"Find the overspending in the state and get rid of the bloated budgets and the overspending and then use that money to lower the income tax," LePage said.

LePage added that the plan would take eight years if we go into a recession, but only four years in a good economy.

As for gas prices, he said he would suspend the tax on gas for a period of time.

"It would be not prudent to suspend it during the summer months because of our tourist industry but I certainly would do it in the winter months," LePage said.

Another important issue to many Mainers this election season is stance on abortion. According to the 2022 Christian Education League of Maine Survey, LePage voted that he believes access to abortion should be restricted. But, he said that's not what he would focus on if elected.

"The state of Maine has got an abortion law and I'm fine with it and I have no intentions of touching it," Lepage stated.

Dick Campbell was the organizer of the Unity Rally and made sure to encourage all attendees to get to the polls this November.