AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Gov. Paul LePage said Tuesday that if Medicaid expansion is allowed to take effect without what he considers a sustainable funding plan, his successor will have to deal with "a lot of red ink."

The governor said that is the reason he sent a letter to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, with a copy to President Trump, asking them to reject the application his own administration had just filed to expand Medicaid to an estimated 70,000 more people.

That State Plan Amendment was submitted after the Maine Supreme Court lifted a "stay" of a lower court ruling in a lawsuit by Medicaid supporters against the administration. The action effectively required the LePage administration to file the plan, which was originally supposed to be fine in early April. It is the first step in implementing the expansion law passed by voters in November of 2017.

Full interview: Gov. LePage on Medicare expansion

Robyn Merrill of Maine Equal Justice, the leading supporter of expansion, said the governor’s letter, asking for the rejection of his own plan, is becoming another issue in the ongoing court case and will be brought up to the judge.

"Every step of the way the governor has acted to obstruct the will of the voters and prevent 70,000 people from getting health care," Merrill said. "So I was not surprised but still incredibly frustrated for people waiting for care they need."

However, Gov. LePage insisted he is not against expanding Medicaid but is adamant about an acceptable plan to pay the state share, estimated to be roughly $30 million the first year.

"I am not opposed to Medicaid expansion. I am opposed to Medicaid expansion funded through gimmicks," LePage told NEWS CENTER Maine. "If funded sustainably and not through gimmicks I’d be the first to support it."

The state legislature passed a funding plan for expansion earlier in the summer, using money from surplus and the Fund for a Healthy Maine. The governor vetoed the plan, claiming it was not sustainable.

LePage has suggested increasing the current tax on hospitals but has not submitted a plan to do that.

Top legislators indicate they plan to finally adjourn next week, meaning the fate of Medicaid expansion is in the hands of the court, and the federal CMS agency that oversees Medicaid.

© NEWS CENTER Maine