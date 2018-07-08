AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine's governor is calling on the state's attorney general and treasurer, both gubernatorial candidates, to resign or take a leave of absence while they run for office.

In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Paul LePage shared two letters addressed to Attorney General Janet Mills and Treasurer Terry Hayes, claiming their decision to remain in office while running political campaigns is improper and possibly a conflict of interest.

I have sent letters to AG Janet Mills and Treas. Terry Hayes calling on them to resign or at least take a leave of absence so they can run their political campaigns without the appearance of any impropriety as well as avoid any conflict of interest. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/HkBb9o8Os3 — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) August 7, 2018

"If you want to run for governor, I wish you well," LePage wrote to both Mills and Hayes. "However, you should not run your political campaign while [in office]." The ending of that sentence differed in each letter, with LePage writing "… also trying to serve as full-time treasure" to Hayes, and "… also pretending to serve as full-time attorney general" to Mills.

LePage's letters to Mills and Hayes by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

LePage used his former DHHS commissioner as an example, writing that Mary Mayhew "had the personal integrity to step down from her office before running her political campaign."

"I call on you to do the honorable thing and step down too," LePage wrote to both Mills and Hayes. "You should not take a taxpayer-funded paycheck while you are using your office to run a campaign."

LePage's letter to Mills accused the attorney general of seemingly using her office as a campaign headquarters. He said Mills has "refused to represent the executive branch in several legal matters of vital importance to the Maine people."

Mills is the Democratic Party's nominee for governor. Hayes is an independent candidate.

Mills' campaign released the following statement:

“Of course Governor LePage would want Janet out of the way. She has successfully stood up to him and for the interests of Maine people -- and he doesn’t like it. But the governor would better serve Maine people by spending less time trying to play attack dog for his candidate Shawn Moody and more time focusing on fixing the failures of his Administration, like yesterday’s report from his own Department of Labor saying that Maine is poised to have virtually no job growth over the next eight years. Janet will continue to do her job, do it well, and promote opportunity and new, better direction for Maine.”

© NEWS CENTER Maine