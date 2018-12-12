AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's Republican governor is blasting his Democratic successor for asking state agencies to hold off on finalizing state contracts until she takes office.

Gov. Paul LePage told governor-elected Mills in a Tuesday letter that such a move would put state contractors in "chaos."

Mills asked several state agencies to stop finalizing state contracts until after her Jan. 2 inauguration. She said one exception is the state's electricity contract, which terminates Dec. 31.

Mills said she understands that bidding, requests for proposals, and other parts of the procurement process would continue. She also requested a list of all pending and expiring contracts.

LePage called Mills' request "inappropriate" and said she can review contracts after she takes office.

Mills is Maine's outgoing attorney general, and has often clashed with LePage.