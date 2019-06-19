AUGUSTA, Maine — The state Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban all Maine drivers from using a handheld electronic device while driving, joining the House in approval and sending the bill to Gov. Janet Mills' desk.

Sixteen of 21 Democratic senators voted in favor, and the Republicans were split, 6-7, as the enactment motion passed 22-12. The House on Tuesday voted 117-23 in favor, with 21 of the nays coming from Republicans.

LD 165's sponsor, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, told NEWS CENTER Maine he believes Gov. Mills will sign the legislation.

The summary for "An Act To Prohibit the Use of Handheld Phones and Devices While Driving" says it would first repeal a provision and sections prohibiting minors and learner's permit drivers from using a handheld electronic device or mobile telephone, and anyone from driving while texting.

It then says the bill would incorporate "mobile telephone" into the definition of "handheld electronic device," all while excluding text messaging from the definition of "using," to "reflect the different penalties for using a handheld electronic device and for text messaging while operating a motor vehicle."

Finally, the bill would expand the prohibition on minors and those with learner's permits using a handheld while driving to anyone using a handheld while driving.

Exemptions in the bill would allow for hands-free operation of the device and for using a handheld to communicate with law enforcement or emergency services under emergency circumstances. They would not, however, apply to texting.

A first offense would elicit a $75 fine, and subsequent offenses within a three-year period would cost you $150 each time.