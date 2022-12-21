Legislature continues to work on keeping Mainers warm this winter

Now that winter is here, keeping the heat on is a priority. However, Mainers are having trouble affording increasing costs of electricity and natural gas.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Today in Augusta, lawmakers held a public hearing on an emergency energy bill that proposes sending $450 checks to about 880,000 Maine people.

The state legislature is hoping to get checks out to Mainers as early as next month, but not everyone thinks the bill should pass as it is written.

“I think there's more that we could do,” Elizabeth Capone-Newton of Portland said.

She testified in front of the legislature neither for nor against LD 3. She acknowledged Mainers need help but said the help should go to people who need it most.

“I make 19 bucks an hour, my partner makes 19 bucks an hour. Our rent is two grand. It doesn't include heat,” she said.

She added that they keep their thermostat between 50 and 55 degrees and still have to go through extreme measures to keep oil in their tank.

“We put kerosene in 5-gallon blue jugs the day after Thanksgiving because we didn't want to pay for the off-route charge,” she said.

She's not alone in thinking the people who need it most should get more help.

Sens. Nicole Grohoski and Rick Bennett proposed an amendment to the bill in a joint virtual press conference last week that would give funding to Maine people based on a tiered income level.

“The majority of the feedback I’ve been hearing over the last few days is the checks are too small for those who are really in need and too large for others,” Grohoski said in that news conference.

During Wednesday's public hearing, state lawmakers heard from dozens of Mainers, including Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa who explained where this funding comes from.

“These six initiatives are funded through two sources, one-time general funds [that] are available from the fund balance, and from [the] continuation of advanced federal matching,” Figueroa said.

The six initiates Figueroa is referring to transfer funds to provide winter energy relief and more support to shelters and warming centers to keep Mainers who are experiencing homelessness warm this winter, too.

Senate President Troy Jackson told NEWS CENTER Maine the legislature does not have a plan to vote on LD 3 as of Wednesday night.

