LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- One of the country’s most respected political analysts says there is a "70 percent chance" that Democrats will win control of the U.S. House in the November elections. But Charlie Cook also says the signs are that Republicans are likely to retain control of the U.S. Senate.

Cook is the publisher of the Cook Political Report, a well respected, non-partisan publication that analyzes races for House, Senate and governor across the country, spoke Tuesday at Bates College.

Cook told NEWS CENTER Maine that Democrats are in a good position to pick up more than the 23 seats they need in the House. That would likely cause Ned challenges gif President Trump, who has often struggled to win victories in the all GOP controlled Congress.

Cook said Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin and Democratic challenger Jared Golden is “one of the key races in the country,” and “too close to call." He said more outside money will pour into the two campaigns, as parties and PAC groups try to sway voters.

The Cook Report says Maine’s 1st District race appears to have an edge for Democrat Chellie Pingree, and a similarly strong position for Sen. Angus King.

Maine’s four-way race for governor is listed by the Cook Report as “too close to call."

