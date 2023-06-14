Lawmakers hopeful more funding could help combat Maine's opioid crisis

LD 1714 would create a sustainable source of funding for Recovery Community Centers from Maine's adult-use cannabis tax revenue.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine continues to deal with an opioid epidemic in all corners of the state. According to the Maine Data Drug Hub, there were 776 reported overdoses across all 16 counties in April, and 57 Mainers lost their lives to overdoses. That is the highest number reported so far this year.

“Everyone is affected by this," Portland Recovery Community Center Executive Director Leslie Clark said.

Clark and recovery experts from across Maine joined lawmakers at the State House on Wednesday to rally in support of a bill that would create sustainable funding for these centers.

LD 1714 would use a percentage of the state's adult-use cannabis tax revenue to fund the services and programs at state recovery community centers.

According to the legislation, the bill would establish the Recovery Centers Fund and use 12% of adult-use cannabis tax revenue. Bill supporters estimate the 20 centers would receive nearly $3 million in 2024.

There is an established adult-use cannabis tax revenue general fund for the state to use for prevention efforts and law enforcement education. This legislation would create a new "set-aside" from that fund.

The bill's sponsor is Democratic State Rep. Ambureen Rana of Bangor. She said using funds from cannabis tax revenue is a "perfect" match because cannabis has helped some Mainers in their recovery from opioid addiction.

She said the issue affects communities across the state and many of the recovery centers are underfunded.

“The more outreach we can do the more lives we can save," Rana said.

There are currently 19 recovery community centers in the state with the 20th location expected to open next month in York County. The locations span across rural and urban communities, and funding issues are felt regardless of geography.

“People are always reaching out to us, needing help. But we just don’t have enough resources to respond the way we want to," Kari Taylor, the director of the Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative and the HILLS Recovery Center in Norway, said.

Taylor said she and two other employees are the only people working at the facility that opened this spring. She said the center currently has limited hours, and it struggles to provide outreach and transportation for Mainers who need nearby support services.

“We could be open seven days a week, all day, and the need is there. And we’d be able to respond to that need," Taylor added.

Both Taylor and Clark are also on their own recovery journeys and say sharing their own stories with people in recovery can make a huge difference in their lives.

“There is hope. And recovery is not only possible, it’s probably when they get the support they need," Clark added.

While the bill was sponsored by a House Democrat, there is bi-partisan support behind the legislation. Republication Sen. Rick Bennet spoke during Wednesday's press conference in support of the proposed bill.

“These recovery centers are making a huge difference. They’ll continue to do so, and they deserve the full support of the Maine Legislature," he said.

LD 1714 passed through the legislature's Taxation Committee unanimously. Because of the overwhelming and bi-partisan support, Rana is confident the bill will have a positive response in the Appropriations Committee and in the full Legislature.