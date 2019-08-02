AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine politicians often argue about how to grow Maine’s economy, but the state has never had a long term plan for how to do it. This year, the Legislature is being asked to change that.

The bill heard Thursday at the Innovation and Development Committee would have the non-profit Maine Development Foundation take charge of creating a long term strategic plan for Maine’s economy.

“We see how every two years things change, and I just think the business community, economic development, everybody -- what they want is something that will transcend that,” said Democratic Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio of Sanford.

Her plan would have the MDF work with businesses and other groups to determine the kinds of jobs and businesses Maine should target and what the state needs to do to help them grow. Supporters, including Foundation CEO Yellow Light Breen, say the state can’t be successful if plans for the economy change every time a new Legislature or Governor takes office. He also said making some of those needed changes takes time.

“We’re not going to invest a billion dollars in research tomorrow. We’re not going to transform our entire workforce system tomorrow. So you have to have a guiding vision that transcends a two and four year budget cycle and political cycle, so we can really chip away at priorities,” Breen said.

Rep. Mastraccio told the committee a similar bill passed the Legislature unanimously last year, but they didn’t provide the money to pay for creating the plan. She said that estimated cost is roughly $250,000 and is hopeful the new Legislature will see that amount as a good and needed investment.