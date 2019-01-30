AUGUSTA, Maine — The Legislature has started its review of Governor Mills’ cabinet nominees, and so far they’re getting strong support. That’s not a surprise, since Democrats control the various committees and are expected to endorse the Governor’s choices.

One of the first was Bruce Van Note, nominated to become Maine’s Transportation Commissioner. Van Note worked at the DOT for 25 years, including several years as deputy Commissioner. Lawmakers and members of the highway industry praised his knowledge and experience.

But money was also in their minds. Van Note told lawmakers the state has to find new sources of revenue to pay for transportation and stop borrowing money each year to pay the bills. For the past several years, Maine has been passing $100 million bond referendums to make up for lack of other funding. Van Note said they need to look for other ways to raise that money.

"While Gov. Mills was running, a straight traditional gas tax increase wasn’t something she was interested in,” Van Note said. “So she’s looking for different ways. Look around the country -- there's vehicle miles traveled up in the northwest, based in Oregon, slowly spreading. Other places using tolling."

Van Note said the state would need to look at many ideas to find a way to raise the funds for the MDOT. Committees in both parties agreed.

"We have a lot of corners we can look into -- look around the country see what successes they’re having and try to bring some of that here,” said Rep. Tom Martin (R- Greene).

The transportation Committee voted unanimously in favor of Van Note’s nomination. It now awaits a vote in the full Senate.