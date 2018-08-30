AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Lawmakers are debating several bills aimed at reforming Maine's child protective system, and several are saying the state's beginning to run out of time.

'We are running out of time we need to act now'.

Caseworker overloads, inefficient reporting and other flaws were exposed by the death of two girls: 4-year-old Kendall Chick of Wiscasset and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy of Stockton Springs. Family members are charged in one case, and a caregiver in another.

Lawmakers are voting on five different pieces of legislation. They say it's a start and what can they do now to protect other children who may be in danger.

Several of the bills were offered by Gov. Paul LePage. A spending bill of a little more than $20 million would go to hire 16 new supervisors, give caseworkers a $5 raise across the board and begin to overhaul the state's antiquated computer system.

Another bill would give caseworkers more authority to look at individual's criminal history — including activity that didn't result in criminal charges.

State senators on Thursday debated a measure that would add new language to existing law and give caseworkers more flexibility to remove a child from their family if their welfare is at stake.

Supporters of the bill say caseworkers face too much pressure to reunify children with their parents when safety should be the priority.

"To push these kids back into a place they know is not safe because it is a priority is doing an injustice," said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

A bill which sought to implement criminal penalties for "mandatory reporters" – required by law to report child abuse – if they failed to do so fell short in the House.

If the bills are passed they will be sent to Gov. LePage for his signature or veto.

