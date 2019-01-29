AUGUSTA, Maine — After receiving lots of complaints, a state legislator from Aroostook County says he has withdrawn a bill that would have required Maine drivers to put snow tires or all season tires on their cars for the winter season.

Rep. David McCrea (D-Fort Fairfield) says a constituent asked him to introduce the bill as a result of a chain reaction accident in Aroostook, caused by a car with summer tires that got stuck on a hill during a snowstorm. McCrea, a retired teacher and driving instructor, says he believes people should be using the proper tires for winter, so he supported the idea.

He was not, however, prepared for the public backlash.

"When this hit the news yesterday, I’m gonna tell you -- I don’t know how famous or infamous I am, but I’ve had all kinds and all colors of email,” McCrea told NEWS CENTER Maine.

He says he decided to drop the bill as a result of the opposition but hopes it has still started a conversation about the need to use snow tires or all season tires for winter driving.

"I want people down the road two years from now to think, 'That idiot from Aroostook who was trying to jam snow tires -- you know, he had a little bit of a point there,'" said McCrea. "So it’s to advance the conversation. It was not meant to drive anything down anybody’s throat -- that’s not my nature."