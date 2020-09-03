BATH, Maine — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has endorsed Joe Biden for president of the United States. Local S6 of the Machinists' Union is the largest union at Bath Iron Works (BIW).

According to IAM's website, the endorsement is the result of a vote among all its U.S. members. The top vote-getting candidates in each party, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, were then voted on by the IAM's state council presidents.

Sen. Bernie Sanders received 26% of IAM U.S. members' votes, compared to 36% in favor of Biden. Among Republicans, President Donald Trump received 34% of IAM U.S. members' votes compared to less than 1% for Bill Weld.

100 percent of IAM state council presidents cast their ballots for Biden.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Local S6 President Chris Weirs on the phone Monday morning. He said he was aware of the endorsement but was not ready to offer a statement or any comment.

IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. released a statement, saying in part:

"Today the IAM is proud to announce our endorsement for Joe Biden, a proven leader who we believe can take back the White House and restore power back to working people and unions. Joe understands that unions built the middle class and that working people deserve their fair share of the prosperity we create. At this time more than ever, we need a leader who can deliver for workers and communities across this nation on retirement security, affordable health care and stronger protections for workers and unions. Our members have indicated that strong support for these issues is critical for our endorsement. Joe Biden has been fighting for these issues throughout his career."

“I encourage our members whose preferred candidate did not receive our endorsement to remain committed to our core principles. In a union as diverse as the IAM, it is OK to have different views with one common cause. We are strongest when we are united."

The entire statement from IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. can be read here.

