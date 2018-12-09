WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Sen. Angus King announced Wednesday he's decided to vote against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the US Supreme Court.

In a five-section explanation outlining the reasoning for his decision, Sen. King highlights the following: issues that may be heard by the Supreme Court such as reproductive rights, health care, the environment and limits on presidential power; lack of transparency; refusal to answer questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee; and "dark money ads" with questionable funding.

The senator lists a number of topics the Supreme Court is likely to take up and claims Kavanaugh's record would indicate his philosophy may lead to a narrowing of protections for certain cases including Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide. King said he also believes a ruling from Kavanaugh restricting the EPA from limiting air pollution crossing state lines threatens Maine given its location at the end of the nation's pipeline.

King calls Kavanaugh's confirmation vote "among the most important my [Senate] colleagues and I will ever face," indicating its inability to be taken back. "There are no do-overs or second chances on this one," King wrote, "each of us, including the people of Maine, will have to live with the consequences of this vote for years to come."

Meanwhile, fellow US Sen. Susan Collins remains undecided.

