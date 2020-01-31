WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Sen. Angus King told NEWS CENTER Maine he is 'likely to vote guilty' in Pres. Trump's impeachment trial ahead of a critical vote on whether or not to allow witnesses and evidence Friday.

"I will likely vote guilty, because that's what the facts appear to me," King said at his Washington office.

King said he has been taking copious notes throughout the trial and believes the evidence presented shows 'serious' and 'inappropriate' action taken by the President. He believes it is an impeachable offense.

King has been outspoken about wanting to see witnesses called in the trial since its start last week.

He said he still believes hearing from those with direct knowledge could help paint a better picture of what happened between Pres. Trump and Ukraine, especially the President's former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

A manuscript of Bolton's book was released in an explosive NYTimes report Monday in which he claimed Pres. Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until its leaders helped investigate the Bidens.

"I wonder how my colleagues who are saying 'Well I don't want these witnesses,' what are they gonna say if in fact Bolton's book comes out and says 'Yeah, the President did this for improper motives,'" King said Friday.

King has flown somewhat under the radar, despite a few appearances on cable networks, as all eyes have been on Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Collins announced late Thursday night she would break from her party and vote to allow witnesses in the trial.

However, Collins aligned with her party last week by voting down several motions to call witnesses and admit evidence. She consistently argued she wanted to complete opening arguments before doing so.

"In keeping with the model used for the impeachment trial of President Clinton, at this point, Senators are able to make an informed judgment about what is in dispute and what is important to the underlying issues," she said in a statement.

Shortly before the Senate reconvened Friday afternoon, key swing vote Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced she would vote against allowing witnesses, leaving the Collins and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) as the only two Republicans to vote in favor.

It is unlikely a vote to allow witnesses will pass. Therefore, the trial could be over by the end of the day.

King and Collins returned to the Senate floor Friday afternoon to hear closing arguments and take part in the final votes. A vote is expected later this afternoon following more debate.

