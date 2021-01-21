King 'optimistic' Congress can unify to provide COVID relief

Maine Sen. Angus King talked Biden transition, Trump impeachment, COVID relief, and more on MSNBC Thursday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On the first full day of Joe Biden's presidency, Maine Independent Sen. Angus King talked about what lies ahead in Congress, in terms of both policy and bipartisan unity, with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

King said with some negotiation on a COVID-19 relief package, he’s “reasonably optimistic” a package would get a two-thirds majority, bipartisan support in the Senate.

“I think most people on both sides of the aisle realize the job isn't done with regard to Covid, that there's more work necessary in terms of assistance to states and localities, vaccine distribution—you just had an important section on that that's going to take additional resources—support for individuals,” King said. “So I think there's going to be a fair amount of debate, but I'm reasonably optimistic that we'll be able to get 60 votes and that's it's better when we can then you've got bipartisan buy-in and I think that's a much stronger position to work from.”

Yesterday was a unifying day for our nation – now it’s time to get to work and pass legislation to help the American people. I told @MitchellReports I’m optimistic that Congress can work together to provide relief to states and localities and improve vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/HO4mSFiwLf — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 21, 2021

The nuts and bolts of the transition process are still well underway as Congress works to confirm President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members. But the Senate faces Republican opposition on some of Biden’s picks—namely from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said he would block a procedural move to bypass full committee consideration of Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“I don't know what Hawley’s up to,” King said. “He's already sort of harmed his reputation in the Senate and this seems to be another step in that direction.”

But King is optimistic that at least some National Security nominees will be confirmed in the next few days.

“There have been some sporadic points of opposition, but I think we'll be able to get the Cabinet in place—at least the National Security people—within the next few days, early next week,” King said.

King said Thursday that he was reluctant to allow a congressional waiver of a law that prohibits a military officer from holding the job within seven years of leaving the service for Biden's choice to head the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. But King said he ultimately voted to allow it, because he said Austin is “the right guy” for the job.

.@SenAngusKing: "We'll be going to the floor probably about 4:30 this afternoon. Shortly thereafter, assuming it passes in both the House and the Senate, we'll be going directly to confirmation this evening." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 21, 2021

The support for the waiver passed in the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday morning and will be going to the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. King says assuming it passes there, the House and Senate will vote to confirm Austin Thursday evening.

Of course, Mitchell asked King if he would vote to convict now-former President Donald Trump, but King said he needs to hear all the evidence before he can comment, despite backing the House’s impeachment effort.

“I will say that his actions after the election particularly after about the first of December when it was absolutely clear what the outcome was, was profoundly damaging to our country—the most damaging activity on behalf of the U.S. president that I've ever seen,” King said. “He basically delegitimized the Democratic process. He misled millions and millions of people he then invited the mob to Washington.”

He said there are two questions that need to be answered.

What intelligence did Trump have that morning or the day before as to the nature of the crowd, and what their proclivities were?

“If he knew in advance that this was a crowd that was prone toward violence, and that they were planning to storm the capital…It seems to me that makes his culpability even greater,” King said.

The second question King said needs answered is: What did he do that afternoon when it was going on?

“Did he in fact sit in the white house and just watch TV and think it was pretty cool, or was he deeply concerned and tried to shut down? Unfortunately, he didn't take any real action to try to shut it down until several hours into the melee at the Capitol.”

.@SenAngusKing: ".... The most damaging activity on behalf of the U.S. President that I've ever seen. He basically delegitimized the democratic process." (2/2) #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 21, 2021

“It’s a very unusual situation where the jury are also witnesses to what went on,” he said.

That reason is also why Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she will not comment on impeachment.

“[W]e won't have any further comment on impeachment because of the Senate's constitutional role in those proceedings, which includes sitting as a jury,” Collins’ Communications Director Annie Clark previously said in a statement.