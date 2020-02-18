LEWISTON, Maine — The Eric Brakey campaign announced Tuesday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has endorsed Republican Congressional candidate Eric Brakey. Brakey of Auburn is running for Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, opposing incumbent Democrat Jared Golden.

According to the press release, Sen. Paul’s conservative and libertarian views align with Brakey’s.

“Eric and I support President Trump and his America First foreign policy. I truly believe Eric is best suited to take back this seat from Jared Golden,” Sen. Paul said in a statement. “Today I stand with Eric Brakey and urge all the voters of his district to support him and send him to Congress.”

In addition to Golden, Brakey, a former Maine state senator, is taking on Republicans Dale Crafts, Adrienne Bennett, and John David Hiatt.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Brakey has raised around $500,000 in 2019, compared to Golden’s $1.5 million.

Independent Angus King defeated Brakey in 2018 in the Maine U.S. Senate race. Sen. Paul also endorsed Brakey in the 2018 election and traveled to Maine to campaign with him.

The primary election to determine each party's nomination for the 2nd Congressional District will be on June 9, 2020.

