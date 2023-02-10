MDIFW commissioner named to international wetlands council

Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso is the first official from Maine to serve on the North American Wetlands Conservation Council.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced in a release Friday that Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council.

This makes Camuso the first official from Maine to ever serve on the international council, according to the release.

The North American Wetlands Conservation Council protects, restores, and enhances wetland habitat for birds and other species.

Since 1989, it has provided over $2 billion in grants for over 3,000 projects in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, MDIFW said, adding the grants have attracted over $4.1 billion in matching funds, protecting, or enhancing over $31 million acres of wetlands and connected uplands.

“It is an honor to be named to the council and to have the opportunity to help other states and provinces protect and enhance such an invaluable resource and broad array of species,” Camuso said. “The work of this council and the funding they provide is even more important as we confront changes associated with climate change.”

In Maine, over the last five years, the state has received $15,499,725 in funds from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, which was matched by $59,074,347, Friday's release stated. Since 2018, this program has protected 137,123 acres in Maine, according to officials.

Camuso was appointed MDIFW commissioner by Gov. Janet Mills in February 2019. She also holds the following positions: