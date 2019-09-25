OXFORD, Maine — A new candidate has entered Maine's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Jon Treacy, a retired Air Force major general, announced Tuesday he would be running for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The Oxford resident, who filed his statement of candidacy with the FEC on Sept. 17, is so far set to face off against three other hopefuls for the party's nomination: Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman.

"I believe service becomes an imperative in troubling times. I absolutely believe our nation has been led down the wrong path into serious trouble – and consequently the state of Maine suffers as well," Treacy said in a statement.

“Mainers are decent, pragmatic, people and they deserve honorable competent leaders; men and women of integrity who will fight against malignant special interests and destructive partisanship. I believe Maine needs the kind of Senator who will fight for what is best for Maine and our nation, and not posture, equivocate, or offer platitudes in order to further their own political objectives."

Treacy began his 34 years of military service in 1980 in the U.S. Marine Corps and transitioned to the Air National Guard in 1988. His flying duties lasted nearly 27 years, and under his command, the 101st Fighter Squadron was the first to launch Air Defense fighters in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Treacy has a bachelor's degree from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. His military profile includes 17 major awards and decorations.

Treacy and his wife, Deb, have been married for more than 37 years. They have two sons, two daughters-in-law and a grandson.

Democrats

House Speaker Sara Gideon, filed June 24

Betsy Sweet, filed June 14

Bre Kidman, filed April 20

Jon Treacy, filed Sept. 17

Republicans

Sen. Susan Collins (incumbent), filed July 8

Independents

Danielle VanHelsing, filed Jan. 19

U.S. Senate race-related stories on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: