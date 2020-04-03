HOUSTON — Joe Biden came out on top of a tightly contested Democratic primary race in Texas on Super Tuesday.

The race wasn't called until just after 1 a.m. in Houston. Biden had tweeted a victory message to his followers shortly before the Associated Press called the race.

Biden and Bernie Sanders were neck-and-neck in Texas for most of the night.

In Harris County, voters were frustrated with the lines at polling locations, particularly for the Democratic Party voters.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman said the call to split voters based on parties was not her call.

"The only way to change this is to have a joint primary, and that would be just one line, there’s not a line for each party. There’s just one line and all the voters can use all the machines. That would really have expedited this whole thing," Trautman said. " My understanding is that the Democratic Party wanted the joint primary but the Republican Party did not. So the parties run the primaries, so we have to go with what they want."

