AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Democratic Party announced Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the featured guest in their upcoming "Rise & Organize" virtual rally, set for Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

The likely Democratic nominee for president will join Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, as well as Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Sara Gideon, Bre Kidman, and Betsy Sweet.

Other new additions include Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, former Congressman Barney Frank, former Vt. Gov. Howard Dean, and former head speechwriter for President Barack Obama Jon Favreau.

The online rally will also feature members of the Maine House Democrats and Maine Senate Democrats, State Treasurer Henry Beck, State Auditor Pola Buckley, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, and Attorney General Aaron Frey.

"Now, more than ever, we need a president with experience and empathy to lead the way forward," Kathleen Marra, Chair of the Maine Democratic Party, said in a statement. "Maine Democrats are ready to work together to put a leader back in the White House who has a bold vision for our future and who will fight for all of us. Maine Democrats are ready to Rise & Organize for Joe Biden.”

The three remaining Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are looking to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins. It was reported that likely Democratic frontrunner Gideon lead Collins in fundraising after a $7.1 million haul in the first quarter of 2020. Collins, meanwhile, raised $2.4 million this quarter, bringing her total fundraising to date to $13.2 million.

RELATED: Gideon leads Collins in fundraising after $7.1 million haul this quarter

“Times are tough, and there’s no question that the coronavirus has changed our lives. But that just means we have to hold tight to our Democratic values and do the hard work of organizing to make sure those values win this November,” Marra continued. “We all have to take an active role in making sure we succeed in our mission to elect Joe Biden, defeat Susan Collins, re-elect Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and expand our majorities in the State Legislature. We encourage Democrats to join us on May 31 to show support for Maine Democrats and get ready to Rise & Organize together.”

The Maine Democratic Party canceled the 2020 State Convention in Bangor due to the coronavirus, and earlier this month announced they will be holding remote elections this weekend, May 29-31.

RELATED: Maine DNC election goes virtual in the face of COVID-19

The Maine Republican Party has not announced plans for its state convention, which was scheduled for May 1-2.

RELATED: No virtual Republican National Convention, GOP chair vows

The rally will be streamed live on Facebook and other streaming platforms. Those who wish to attend can get their free virtual tickets here.

RELATED: Biden campaign names national director for voter protection