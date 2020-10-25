Jill Biden to visit Maine on Tuesday

MAINE, Maine — The Biden campaign press team has sent out a release informing media outlets that Dr. Jill Biden will come to Maine on Tuesday, October 27.

The visit, one week ahead of Election Day, follows a visit my Kamala Harris' husband to Maine over the weekend. Doug Emhoff visited Aroostook county on Saturday, October 24.

Emhoff made two stops in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon for events in Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield. According to a release, he planned to meet with potato farmers in Blaine "who have been affected by Trump’s trade war" and discuss Biden's "Build Back Better" plan before heading to Fort Fairfield for a "get out the vote" rally with local supporters.