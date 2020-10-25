x
Jill Biden to visit Maine on Tuesday

According to the Biden Press team, Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Presidential candidate Joe Biden, will visit the state on Tuesday, October 27

MAINE, Maine — The Biden campaign press team has sent out a release informing media outlets that Dr. Jill Biden will come to Maine on Tuesday, October 27.

The press release says additional details will follow.

The visit, one week ahead of Election Day, follows a visit my Kamala Harris' husband to Maine over the weekend. Doug Emhoff visited Aroostook county on Saturday, October 24.

Emhoff made two stops in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon for events in Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield. According to a release, he planned to meet with potato farmers in Blaine "who have been affected by Trump’s trade war" and discuss Biden's "Build Back Better" plan before heading to Fort Fairfield for a "get out the vote" rally with local supporters. 

