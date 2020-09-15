Jill Biden to campaign in NH on Wednesday

Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will make campaign stops in Bedford, Manchester, and Dover on Wednesday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The Biden-Harris campaign is heading to New Hampshire on Wednesday, where Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff will hold campaign events in Bedford, Manchester, and Dover.

Dr. Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former Second Lady, will make the rounds with Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband.

Dr. Biden is a lifelong educator who has a doctorate in education. She’s been on the campaign trail, traveling to battleground states across the country on a “Back to School” tour. The events in N.H., however, will focus on health care and veterans.

Potential future Second Gentleman Emhoff only recently began making campaign stops, his first coming days after his wife delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. He put his successful law practice on hold to support his wife’s bid for vice president.

Dr. Biden and Emhoff will begin the day in Bedford around noon, where they’ll host a listening session to hear from Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions who rely on the Affordable Care Act. They’ll discuss Joe Biden and Harris’ “commitment to protecting access to life-saving care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a media release.

They’ll then head to Manchester to help distribute yard signs.