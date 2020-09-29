Jill Biden to campaign in NH on Friday

x
Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden will head back to New England this week for a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday.
Credit: AP
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, gestures as she speaks to an educator during a listening session Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The Biden campaign announced Tuesday Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, will head back to New England this week for a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

According to the campaign, Dr. Biden's visit will happen on Friday, Oct. 2, but details about where and when the event will take place have not yet been released. 

Dr. Biden made a campaign stop in Maine last week, hosting events in Orono and Blue Hill. She was also in New Hampshire earlier this month with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

