Jill Biden to campaign in Maine

MAINE, USA — Dr. Jill Biden will be campaigning in Maine on Friday, September 25, the Biden-Harris campaign announced on Monday.

Dr. Biden is the wife of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Last week, she traveled with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to New Hampshire.

President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. is also set to campaign in Maine this week. He'll be in Holden on Tuesday.