x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Politics

Jill Biden to campaign in Maine

Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Maine on Friday to campaign.
Credit: AP
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, waves as she speaks outside of the Evan G. Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to launch a multi-week swing through 10 battleground states. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MAINE, USA — Dr. Jill Biden will be campaigning in Maine on Friday, September 25, the Biden-Harris campaign announced on Monday.

Dr. Biden is the wife of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Last week, she traveled with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to New Hampshire. 

President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. is also set to campaign in Maine this week. He'll be in Holden on Tuesday. 

Details about the campaign trip have not yet been released, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Related Articles