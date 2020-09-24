Jill Biden to campaign in Bangor, Blue Hill on Friday

Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Maine on Friday to campaign.

BANGOR, Maine — Dr. Jill Biden will be campaigning in Bangor and Blue Hill on Friday, September 25, for events focused on labor and small businesses.

Dr. Biden is the wife of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dr. Biden is a lifelong educator who has a doctorate in education. She’s been on the campaign trail, traveling to battleground states across the country on a “Back to School” tour. During her trip on Friday, the focus will be on Maine small businesses, farmers, nurses, and yes—education.

First, she'll head to Bangor to hold a "Build Back Better" discussion with Maine industry workers. The event is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

From Bangor, Dr. Biden will head to Blue Hill, where she'll meet with Maine lobstermen and women and tour a lobster boat to celebrate National Lobster Day That event is set for 4:10 p.m.

Last week, she traveled with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to New Hampshire, where the focus was on health care and veterans.

President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. campaigned in Maine this week as well. He hosted a "Make America Great Again" rally in Holden on Wednesday.