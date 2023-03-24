First lady Jill Biden to visit Maine in April

A spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills said Mills will join Biden for a visit to a community college.

MAINE, USA — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Maine in early April as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America Tour.

The tour is intended to highlight how President Joe Biden’s economic policies are benefiting hardworking Americans across the country, the White House said in a news release Friday.

The first lady will travel to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday, April 5, after stops in Colorado and Michigan on Monday, April 3. The White House has not said where in Maine she is expected to go, but a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills said Mills will join Biden for a visit to a community college.

During these visits, the White House said the first lady will highlight the importance of career-connected learning and workforce training programs and the importance of investing in these programs. Mills' spokesperson said high-demand fields like precision manufacturing, clean energy, and health care will be a focus.

The last time Biden was in Maine was Fourth of July weekend in 2021, celebrating the country's progress against COVID-19 as part of the Biden administration's "America's Back Together" tour. During that visit, she said Maine had become a very special place for her.

"I'm so glad to be back in Maine," Biden said. "You know, I was here last October, I went to Blue Hill. I have to tell you, I mean, really I've been to every state in this country and some are just more special than others and you know, Maine is just one of those states."

"Maine will always hold a special place in my heart," she added.

During that visit, Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also gifted Biden a one-of-a-kind bag from Sea Bags of Maine.