Politics

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

The pro-Palestine website is reportedly seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions.
Credit: AP
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

BOSTON — A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland's government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that's being hosted by an Icelandic internet company.

The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project" to Iceland’s ambassador to the U.S. and its national police but hasn't received a “substantive response.”

The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing them of complicity in a range of “harms," including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.

It is hosted by the 1984 Hosting Co., of Reykjavík.

“We deeply regret the apparent lackadaisical attitude of Icelandic officials toward this threat to the Jewish community and ask that your government take expeditious measures to prevent this website from being hosted in your country,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO wrote in the letter.

The Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn't immediately comment Thursday. A request for comment was left with the 1984 Hosting Co.

The company previously said it doesn’t “host those who advocate violence, terror, suppression or hatred" but declined to address the Jewish community's concerns.

